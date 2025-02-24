Fiji men’s 7s to face South Africa in semis

[Source: FRU/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s team will face South Africa in the semifinals of the HSBC Vancouver 7s tournament this morning.

Osea Koliniosau’s coached side is through to the semifinals, after beating Great Britain 24-nil in the quarterfinal yesterday.

Fiji Men’s 7s team remains unbeaten in the tournament so far and is one of the top bets to win the Vancouver 7s title.

Fiji will meet South Africa at 8.52am in the second semi-final.

Meanwhile, Spain will face Argentina in the first semifinal at 8.30am.

The Cup Final will kick off at 1.05pm.

