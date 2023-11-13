Fiji men’s 7s team settles for third place

Joseva Talacolo

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team has secured third place in the Oceania 7s Championship which ended last night.

Despite losing to New Zealand in the Men’s International final, Fiji managed to defeat Papua New Guinea 36-7 in the third-place playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s team finished second after losing to Australia 26-0 in the final.

The New Zealand Men’s 7s emerged victorious in the Oceania Rugby 7’s Championship final against the Manu Samoa Sevens with a score of 24-19, while Australia won the Women’s final with a close score of 14-10 against New Zealand.

In a historic moment, Samoa 7s will be competing in the Paris Olympics next year after a convincing 24-0 win over PNG.