Fiji falls to New Zealand in final

New Zealand defeated Fiji 24-17 to win the Oceania 7s Men’s international in Australia thius afternoon.

Fiji 7s Captain, Josefa Talacolo, opened the account in the 1st minute, followed by Vuiviwa Naduvolo with an unsuccessful conversion to give Fiji a 10-0 lead.

New Zealand, known for their speed, did not waste any time as Moses Leo and Che Clark came back into the game to score two tries with successful conversions to lead Fiji 12-10 at halftime.

The Kiwis started the second half in style as they ran over the try line as Clark scored double recording hat-trick leaving the Fijians disappointed.

The Fijian side narrowed the deficit to 17-24 thanks to Naduvolo, who sped off to the try line with a well-timed pass from Talacolo.

Fiji had hope for a comeback in the last few seconds, but the ball fell off Waisea Nacuqu’s hand, resulting in a knock-off.

Fiji will now fight for the third-place play-off.