Fiji escapes New Zealand scare

Iowane Teba scored a try for Fiji against New Zealand

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team had a challenging match against their long-standing rivals, New Zealand, in the Oceania 7s Championship in Australia.

Fiji defeated New Zealand 12-5.

New Zealand started strong with a try in the first minute of the game.

Fiji struggled to catch up but managed to score in the 7th minute, taking the lead 7-5 at halftime.

The second half was equally tough for Fiji as New Zealand continued to put pressure on them.

However, a brilliant individual performance by Iowane Teba extended Fiji’s lead to 12-5.

Fiji will face the Oceania Barbarians tomorrow at 3.12 pm, and the match can be watched live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.