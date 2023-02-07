Fiji and Kenya again for Vancouver

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will play Kenya again in pool play at the Vancouver 7s, which kicks off on Friday.

Fiji is in Group C with Kenya, whom they beat 19-5 in a physical affair at the LA 7s, while Uruguay and Great Britain complete the pool.

New Zealand heads to Pool A, where they’ll once again battle Samoa, the USA, and Spain.

In group B are Argentina, South Africa, France, and Japan.

Australia heads Pool C, which includes Chile, Ireland, and Canada.

Both the Fiji 7s and Fijiana will be in action in Vancouver from Friday to Sunday.