The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side has continued its unbeaten record after defeating Australia 28-22 to qualify for the Oceania International final tomorrow.

The side won against the Niue, New Zealand, and Oceania Barbarians in the pool games.

The tries were scored by Waisea Nacuqu, Joseva Talacolo, Terio Tamana and Iowane Teba.

Meanwhile, Fijiana is also unbeaten in the Oceania 7s.

The tournament will continue tomorrow.