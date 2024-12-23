Fiji 7s maintain intensity

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team recognizes the fierce competition within their ranks, as extended squad members vie for the honor of wearing the national jumper, especially with the upcoming Perth 7s on the horizon.

Jope Tikoilepanoni says that while he is eager to represent the national side, he understands that securing a spot on the team won’t be easy, given the wealth of talent within the squad.

He emphasizes that maintaining fitness is a top priority, especially as the team disperses for the Christmas break, adding that it will be a key focus upon their return.

Jope Tikoilepanoni

“Our main focus, something that’s also been set up by the coach is for us to go out there and win, that’s the priority but it’s never easy, winning needs work and effort and teamwork during our training sessions”

The team will be on a two-week break for Christmas and New Year.

They will return after two weeks and turn their focus on the upcoming McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s that will be held in Lawaqa Park Sigatoka from the 16th to the 18th of next month.