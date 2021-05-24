Home

Father’s sacrifice pays off for Cavuru 

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 26, 2021 6:14 pm
Lavena Cavuru with her parents at Waiyavi in Lautoka. [Source: Supplied]

Many fathers have had to make sacrifices for their families, and for Iliesa Navunidaliga taking a risk to move his family from Naqelewai in Naitaisiri to Lautoka for a better life was worth it.

All the struggles Navunidaliga has endured in life paid off after seeing her daughter Lavena Cavuru win a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Navunidaliga kept reminding her 27-year-old daughter that not all things comes easy in life.

He says her daughter has made not only made his family proud but Fiji as a whole.

 

“I kept reminding her of all the sacrifices and struggles we had to endure over the last few years. I told her this is not only about your family or the people of Naqelewai but about women’s rugby as a whole. When she goes out on filed she has to give it her all.”

Cavuru was overwhelmed as she was hosted by friends and family at Waiyavi, Lautoka.

She says she plans to build a home with the money that will be given by Government for their hard work.

 

“I wasn’t expecting such a grand welcoming from you. I owe this all to my parents and everyone who has stood by me.”

This is not the end of the road for the 27-year-old as she hopes to continue her rugby career in 15s.

