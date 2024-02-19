Equal chance for squad: Fuli

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli intends to give an equal opportunity to members of the squad to strut their stuff at this year’s World Sevens Series.

He says the two upcoming legs in Vancouver and Los Angeles are a chance for the players to reflect on their weaknesses from the Perth 7s.

Fuli adds they are currently in 7th place in the World Series ladder and hope to improve this in the coming weeks.

“We have a very strong squad and in terms of our team selection, we try to rotate and utilize all the squad members for all tournaments.”

Fuli says one of the team’s main focus is to try and achieve the top eight position this season.

The Vancouver 7s kicks off this weekend and the Fijiana will take on Japan in their first pool match at 6.15am on Saturday.

