Ditavutu reflects on US rugby stint as she rejoins Fijiana 7s

Fijiana 7s standout Verenaisi Ditavutu [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijiana 7s standout Verenaisi Ditavutu is back in the national fold after a transformative stint playing club rugby in the United States.

The experience, which marked her first time playing for a club team abroad, gave her the chance to learn and grow in ways she hadn’t anticipated.

She played alongside athletes from various countries, gaining valuable exposure to different playing styles and strategies.

Article continues after advertisement

“My experience playing rugby in the United States was great. I had a good time and learned a lot. I met new people and played with players from different countries in the same team.”

The shift from playing with her familiar Fijian teammates to a diverse group was initially daunting but ultimately rewarding.

It allowed her to broaden her perspective on the game and build connections with players from around the world.

Ditavutu’s return strengthens the Fijiana 7s squad as they aim to climb the international rankings and leave a mark at the Perth 7s later this month.