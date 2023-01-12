Defending champs back on track

Defending men’s McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s champion, Say No to Drugs Police is back on track recording its first pool win at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The title holders bounced back from a 5-all draw with Yamacia to thrash McDonald’s Saunaka 40-5.

Police led 19-0 at the break with two tries to Peni Kurusiga and one to former Tabadamu player Tobia Matavura.

Article continues after advertisement

Three more tries in the second half was enough for Police who was playing with six players after Suliano Volivoli was red carded for dangerous play.

In other results, Fire thrashed Nukuvura 24-0, Raiwasa Taveuni edged Vueti Cakau 5-0, Uluinakau defeated Nadroga Stallions 28-5 and Pacific Nomads beat Ratu Filise 10-5.