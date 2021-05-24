Home

Sevens

Botitu’s Olympic dream still alive

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 6:54 pm
Vilimoni Botitu [right] during the Oceania 7s [Source: FRU]

Fiji 7s member Vilimoni Botitu’s Olympic dream is still alive.

This is after FASANOC amended the Team Fiji names to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In an earlier release, Botitu’s name was missing but according to the amended listing, Botitu’s name is on it.

Article continues after advertisement

Team Fiji sent out an email this evening to disregard its earlier release as they have an amendment to the Rugby 7s Men listing.

Coach Gareth Baber will have to select his side from the 21 players on the list.

National Federations have been working hard in preparing their teams with final submissions forwarded to FASANOC’s Selection Justification Commission(SJC).

The SJC has vetted the nominations from the respective National Federations and forwarded its recommendations to the FASANOC Executive Board.

The Board subsequently recommended the names of athletes and officials to the Board of Management for final approval.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, this approval was sought by an electronic poll and a majority approval has been received.

The Rugby lists contain a long list of athletes from which a final 13 players and 5 officials for the Men’s and Women’s teams will be named.

Team Fiji will be represented by 53athletes and officials when the Games begin on 23 July 2021.

With the approval of the FASANOC Board of Management, an appeals process is now in place and athletes and officials who wish to appeal their non-selection may do so within 48 hours of the release of the Final Team List.

The appeal window is for 48 hours starting from 5pm Monday 28 June to 5 pm Wednesday30 June 2021.

Fiji 7s Squad released by FASANOC:

1. Ratu Meli Naureu Naevo DERENALAGI
2. Taniela Sigalagilagi SADRUGUA
3. Seremaia TUWAI
4. KalioneNASOKO
5. Kitione Taliga DAWAI
6. Waisea NACUQU
7. Alasio Sovita NADUVA
8.Ratu Josua VAKURINABILI
9.Rusiate NASOVE
10.Kavekini Tubuilea TABU
11.Kaminieli RASAKU
12. Jiuta Naqoli WAINIQOLO
13. Sireli MAQALA
14. Livai Ikanikoda Matereti Mataka KOROIGASAGA
15. Ratu Napolioni BOLACA
16. Iosefo Masikau BALEIWAIRIKI
17. Asaeli TUIVUAKA
18. Joseva TALACOLO
19. Semi RADRADRA
20. Aminiasi TUIMABA
21. Vilimoni Botitu

