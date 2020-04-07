Baber to bring in overseas players for extended squad

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s National coach is having talks with overseas players to join the extended squad for the 2020 Olympic Games.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor confirms Baber has been liaising with players on their contract and also on their availability to join the team.

O’Connor says once the restrictions will be relaxed, the Sevens team will get back into camp and prepare for the Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have a 7s squad and we are already preparing an extended one. I think Gareth has been talking to some players overseas, I think all that will be clear once the restrictions has been lifted and we are back into full gear into preparation to see which players are available and which players have contract.”

For overseas players like Taqele Naiyaravoro, who wish to join the Fiji Rugby, they will have to meet the by-laws set by World Rugby.