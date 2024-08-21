Nasinu to wear navy-blue jersey

Nasinu Secondary School under-18 side

The Nasinu Secondary School under-18 side will don a new set of rugby jerseys to this weekend’s Vodafone Deans Trophy finals against defending champions Queen Victoria School.

Since both schools have been wearing the same-color jerseys throughout the tournament, Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union vice president Savenaca Muamua says changing the jersey color of one school should address the current issue.

Muamua says Nasinu will be receiving a new set of jerseys, which will be their original jersey color, navy blue.

“So, this week we have reverted to getting Nasinu to wear their original navy-blue color. So, jersey is not an issue right now, because there’ll be a new set for Nasinu Secondary.”

He says fans and spectators can expect an exciting clash between the two schools, who will be looking to stamp their mark in the competition.

The finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this weekend and you can watch all the finals live on FBC Sports.