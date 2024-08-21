Experienced coaches lead Natabua to final

The Natabua High School Under-18 girls’ rugby team is gearing up for the Raluve Trophy final this weekend, under the guidance of a highly experienced coaching panel.

Head Coach Inoke Vucago, along with former Flying Fijians fly-half and Queen Victoria School Deans player Waisea Luveniyali and Yasawa head coach Taione Ratu, are leading the charge as the team sharpens their basics and tackling skills ahead of the big match.

“We will go back, work on the basics, work on our tackling, which we were penalized a lot for, and we hope to come and give a better game against ACS.”

Natabua last claimed the title in 2022 and is determined to reclaim their crown after a hard-fought victory over defending champions Dawasamu in the semifinal.

Vucago also noted that most of the girls in the team are in their last year and they are eager to leave a lasting legacy by winning the trophy this weekend.

Natabua will face ACS at 3:50 pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with all the live action available on FBC Sports.