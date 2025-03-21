Saratibau honored to be nominated

Aminiasi Saratibau

Being nominated for the 2024 Fiji Sports Man of the Year is something Aminiasi Saratibau did not expect this early into his boxing career.

Now just two years in, the 25-year-old has stamped his mark as one of the best boxers in the country.

From winning a bronze medal at the 2023 Pacific Games to competing in the Paris Olympics Qualifiers in Thailand last year, his boxing journey is nothing short of spectacular.

The Tailevu lad has always been a fan of the sport since his childhood days, and would often dream of being a national champion.

“I was a bit surprised, I didn’t think they would have nominated me because I was just a beginning. I feel really blessed and grateful for knowing they believe in me and see potential in me becoming a good boxer.”

Next up for Saratibau is a tour to the United States of America, where he will be part of the Fiji Amateur Boxing squad under the guidance of head coach Cam Todd.

The 2024 Fiji Sports Awards will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva tomorrow night.

