Former Wallabies player, Lote Tuqiri

Former Wallabies player, Lote Tuqiri has issued a call to action to all Wallabies fans to unite in support of the Flying Fijians as they prepare for their quarter-final match against England.

In a video message, Tuqiri highlights the deep rugby ties that exist between Fiji and Australia.

Given that the Wallabies did not qualify for the quarter-finals, Tuqiri suggests that supporting Fiji is a worthy alternative.

“The wallabies and the flying Fijians share deep, deep rugby ties whether it be players tries rocks and malls or big hits or even some great tours. So why not get behind FIJ?”

He further emphasizes that supporting the Flying Fijians is a superior choice to backing England.

Tuqiri, who participated in the 2007 Rugby World Cup for the Wallabies, urges all fans to rally behind Fiji.

The match between Fiji and England is scheduled for 3am on Monday.