We’ve made some game plan changes

[Source: Fiji Drua/ Facebook]

It’s been a physical and well-structured pre-season for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says the boys understand what the coaching team wants them to do.

Byrne made the comments ahead of their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Blues in Auckland on Saturday.

Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne

The Drua coach says they’ve made some positive changes.

“We’ve made some changes around our game plan and I’m feeling that we’re in a lot better shape than we were this time last year around our game knowledge and game awareness.”

The Drua will take on the Blues at 3:35pm on Saturday in Auckland and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.