We need to play our own brand of rugby: Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are determined not to play into any opposing team’s offensive and defensive patterns this season.

Coach Mick Byrne says too often in the side’s previous three games, the Drua have tried to match their opponent’s style of play instead of executing their own brand of rugby.

Byrne says this week has been about dictating their offensive structure ahead of their clash against the Chiefs today.

The coach says they have studied footage of the Chiefs 25-19 loss to the Reds last week, and have identified areas they can target against the Kiwis.

“I don’t think you can say they are the Chiefs bogey team but they have certainly been able to produce some good results so what we have learned is that if we can play our game, we can challenge these teams.”

The Drua face the Chiefs at 6:30pm today in Hamilton.

Prior to this, the Fijian Drua Under-20 take on the Hurricanes at 2:05pm in their maiden appearance in the Super Rugby Under-20.

Tomorrow, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side face the Reds in their opening Super W match at 3:35pm on Sunday.

You can watch the Fijian Drua and Fijian Drua Women’s matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.

Meanwhile in Super Rugby games played last night the Crusaders was downed by Hurricanes 14-10, Reds thrashed Rebels 54-26 while Moana Pasifika bounced back in this round defeating Western Force 22-14.