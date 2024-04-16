We have to be accurate against Force: Rauluni

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women are looking forward to their Super W home semi-final clash against the Western Force in Suva this week.

Coach Mosese Rauluni says the players are taking a rest today to recover from their bruising encounter against the Melbourne Rebels last week, in which the team lost 34-21.

Rauluni says he is briefing his players on what to expect from the Western Force this week.

“They’ve got good handling skills, they try to get the ball to their wingers, they have some fast wingers so we’ve got be spot on in defence and not bite in and fall for their dummy runners. We have to be accurate in all areas, accurate in our kicking game.”

Rauluni adds Merewai Cumu, who is recovering in Melbourne after being concussed during the match against the Rebels is expected to return to the country in the next two days.

The Fijian Drua women will take on the Western Force at 4:35pm on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

This will be followed by the clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Hurricanes at 7:05pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.