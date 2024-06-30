We did not execute: May

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Baby Flying Fijians captain Nalani May admitted that they didn’t stick to their plan, resulting in a tough 67-7 loss to South Africa in their World Rugby Under-20 Championship opener today.

May expressed concern that the team didn’t execute their strategy as intended.

“Definitely not the result we wanted. We had a game plan but did not follow it. We are looking to improve on this and move forward.”

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the disappointment this morning, May sees it as an opportunity for the team to grow and look ahead.

The SportsWorld Flying Fijians U20 team is now focusing on their upcoming matches against England on the 5th and Argentina on the 10th of next month.

You can watch the tournament live on FBC Sports.