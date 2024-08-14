We are back on track: Singh

The President of Flick Hygiene Suva FC, Nitin Singh states that his team is regaining their winning form.

He emphasized their outstanding 5-0 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri in round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League last weekend as a clear sign of their resurgence.

Singh was pleased to see the team finding their rhythm and also reiterated their focus on finishing the season well.

“Suva is finally coming on track now after having a very poor performance from the beginning of the season. It is good timing for the team as they have started winning now and the strikers are finally scoring goals.”

The President is hoping to see the same performance when his team meets Nasinu this weekend at 3 pm.

In other DFPL matches this weekend, also at 3 pm, Extra Rewa FC will take on Flowserve Engineering & Pump Supplies Navua FC at Ratu Cakobau Park, Rooster Chicken Ba FC will face Nadroga at the Fiji FA Academy, and Nadi will meet Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

On Saturday, Extra Labasa will host Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1 pm.

You can listen to the Rewa vs Navua game commentary live on Mirchi FM.