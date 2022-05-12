Vota’s mum elated to watch son in action

A single mother’s dream of watching her son play in the Super Rugby has come true.

Kinisimere Ukumoce, the mother of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota will witness his son take on the Highlanders at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Coming from Navuso in Naitasiri, Ukumoce left home at 11am, just to beat the traffic, filled with excitement for the much anticipated clash.

She says watching Vota come through the system from the Milo Kaji competition to the Drua is something special to her.

Ukumoce adds Vota was always an obedient child and seeing him come this far is more than anything a mother could wish for.

Meanwhile, although Alivereti Veitokani is not playing in today’s Super Rugby match, it didn’t stop his father Jolame Turaganiqali from coming to cheer on the Drua.

Alivereti Veitokani’s father, Jolame Turaganiqali.

The 60-year-old caught the earliest bus from Lomanisau village in Tailevu just to ensure he didn’t miss any action of the Drua clash at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Turaganiqali adds watching his first Super Rugby match and it happens to be the Drua playing the Highlanders is a once in lifetime experience.

He considers himself blessed to have received his platinum tickets from Veitokani yesterday, and is hoping to witness his son in action for the Drua soon.