Valetini named, Wallabies lock earns first start

[Source: Rugby Pass]

Wallabies number eight Rob Valetini will start for the Brumbies in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on Friday.

Valetini, Rory Scott and Pete Samu form a familiar looking backrow, the trio having started five games together this season so far.

Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham has called in Wallabies lock Dracy Swain who earns his first start of the year.

Tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa will captain the side for the 42nd time against the Drua, forming an all-international front row with James Slipper and Lachlan Lonergan.

The Brumbies host the Drua at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Friday at 9.35pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.