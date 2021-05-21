Karawalevu continue to shine

Kaiviti Silktails young gun Vuate Karawalevu continues his impressive performance in the Jersey Flegg competition.

Immediately making an impact on his debut for the Sydney Roosters two weeks ago, Karawalevu has now scored two tries in two games.

The Kadavu native showed glimpses of brilliance in attack and assertiveness in defense.

But his efforts were not enough as the Roosters went down to the Bulldogs U21 14-42.