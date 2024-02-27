Turning point loss for Macuata

[ Source : Macuata Rugby Union/ Facebook]

Macuata Rugby Union President Joji Vuakaca says their 38-14 loss to Nadroga in round one of the Skipper Cup competition is as a moment for reflection, hoping to find positives moving forward.

Macuata hosted Nadroga but were left speechless in front of their home crowd.

Vuakaca says this is only the beginning and he hopes the side will right some wrongs in round two.

“We were hoping to win this home game but Nadroga gave us a good game which is a turning point too for Macuata to prepare for what we look ahead to – our next game with Nadi.”

The union president says they will need to work on bettering their forwards, lineouts and defence ahead of their second game.

Despite those areas of concern, he adds they have good kickers on the team.

Macuata will host Nadi at Subrail Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other round two games this weekend, Nadroga will face Namosi at Lawaqa Park, Suva will take on Lautoka at Churchill Park, Naitasiri battles Tailevu at

Ratu Cakobau Park and Ba hosts Yasawa at Vinod Patel Park.