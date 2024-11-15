Fijian duo earn NZ rugby nominations

Timoci Tavatavanawai (left) and Alekesio Vakarorogo

Two Fijian rugby talents, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Alekesio Vakarorogo, have achieved top honours with nominations in New Zealand Rugby’s prestigious awards for their standout performances in the 2024 provincial season.

Timoci Tavatavanawai has been nominated for the Duane Monkley Medal, awarded to the Bunnings Warehouse NPC Player of the Year playing for Tasman.

Alekesio Vakarorogo has similarly distinguished himself, earning a nomination for the Ian Kirkpatrick Medal as the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Player of the Year playing for Whanganui.