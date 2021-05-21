Tagituimua to make NSW Cup debut

The Kaiviti Silktails will be without its Skipper Penioni Tagituimua today against Hills Bulls in round 11 of the Ron Massey Cup.

Tagituimua has been called up to make his first appearance for North Sydney Bears in the New South Wales Cup.

North Sydney Bears is a feeder club for the Sydney Roosters.

The Kadavu native has been in sensational form playing in all seven games for the Silktails and his consistency has rewarded him the well-deserved selection for Bears.

This is a special moment for Tagituimua and the Silktails as the NSW Cup is a step away from securing a professional NRL contract.

This means Waisale Nayavucere will replace Tagituimua at halfback for the Silktails while former Bati Pio Seci will captain the side.

According to the Silktails, Seci commands the team’s respect on account of maturity and his humble character.

The Silktails who are sixth on the competition table will meet the second-placed Bulls for the first time.

Silktails have won four of their seven games and the match kicks off at 5pm today at the Mascot Oval in Sydney.

Tagituimua and the Bears play Mounties at North Sydney Oval on Sunday at 2pm