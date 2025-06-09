Suva Grammar hopeful to end 21-year drought

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Suva Grammar’s Under 18 side has a chance to win the Vodafone Super Deans trophy in Suva tomorrow after 21 years.

Tomorrow, that long wait reaches its defining moment.

Grammar captain Waisale Bolakoro says the Lions have been building towards this opportunity for years, making their showdown with Lelean Memorial School about far more than 80 minutes of schoolboy rugby.

The captain knows what a victory would mean for a school that has not lifted the Under-18 title in more than two decades.

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He says the team has been preparing for a moment like this since their early days in high school rugby, and now they have the opportunity to finish the journey they started years ago.

“For Suva Grammar it will be a big thing for us to bring back the trophy, and we understand Lelean is hungry for the win aswell. We’ve all prepared well and only time will tell now.”

Rather than getting caught up in Lelean’s strengths, Bolakoro says the Lions have kept their attention on themselves, using each match to improve and sharpen their game.

That belief has carried them through the season and into a final where the anticipation inside the Grammar camp is reaching fever pitch.

Bolakoro says the players are “hyped” and cannot wait to finally take the field.

But beneath the excitement is a deeper motivation.

A generation of Grammar players has come and gone without lifting the Under-18 crown.

Tomorrow, Bolakoro and his teammates have the chance to change that.

They meet at 6.10pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC SPorts.