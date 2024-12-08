Saracens power to bonus-point Champions Cup win

[Source: BBC]

Saracens started their quest for a fourth European Cup with an impressive bonus-point victory over Bulls in blustery conditions at StoneX Stadium.

Right wing Sebastian de Klerk gave the South African side the lead before Saracens prop forward Rhys Carre powered over to level the score.

Fergus Burke, who had already missed two normally routine kicks in the fierce wind, finally landed a penalty to give the hosts a narrow 8-5 half-time lead.

England captain Jamie George, man of the match Tom Willis and Ben Earl all scored tries in the second half as Saracens made the most of playing with the wind behind them to pull clear.

Saracens, who went out of last year’s competition in the last 16, welcomed back England trio George, Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe as they bounced back from a disappointing Premiership defeat at Newcastle in their previous match.

The three-time champions will face a bigger test of their credentials when they travel to Paris to face Stade Francais next weekend.