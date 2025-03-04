Ravutaumada set for return against Chiefs

Fijian Drua winger Selestino Ravutaumada

Fijian Drua winger Selestino Ravutaumada is expected to make his much-anticipated Super Rugby Pacific return this weekend against the Chiefs in Lautoka.

The explosive back has been sidelined for six months after undergoing shoulder reconstruction following an injury in last year’s Pacific Nations Cup.

The 25-year-old Taveuni man is in his final season with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua before joining French club Racing 92 for the 2025-26 season.

His return is expected to be a major boost for the team as they prepare to take on the table-topping Chiefs in round four of the Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

The highly anticipated clash will take place at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 3:35pm.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

