Ravai to join Clermont

Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Hooker Peni Ravai is expected to join Clermont in the 2020-21 Top 14 season.

The 29-year-old was included in the list of 2020–21 Top 14 transfers.

Ravai currently has been with Bordeaux since 2016.

Article continues after advertisement

He made his international debut in 7’s at the 2013 USA Sevens and is also Fiji’s first international prop to play international 7’s rugby for Fiji.

Also part of the transfer list is Fiji 7’s winger Aminiasi Tuimaba who joins Pau.

Tuimaba is expected to join the club alongside French player Elliott Roudil of the La Rochelle.