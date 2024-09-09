Police to face Navy in Escott Shield final

[File Photo]

The SCB Police will be facing an uphill battle when they take on their long-time rival Fresh’et Navy in the FMF Suva Escott Shield final.

The side took on a determined Eastern Saints side in the semi-finals over the weekend and was able to scrape by with a 43-27 scoreline.

In the other semi-finals, Fresh’et Navy took on Army Green and was able to come out victorious 13-10.

With the date and venue for the final still to be confirmed, the match between the two sides should not be missed.

Meanwhile, in Round 10 of the Koroturaga competition, Tovata defeated QVS Old Boys 22-12 while Marist Brothers Club thumped Suvavou 57-5.