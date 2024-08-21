PM offers rugby collaboration

During his visit to China, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka discussed opportunities for enhancing rugby collaboration with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During a meeting with President Xi, Rabuka extended an offer for Fiji to send rugby coaches and players to China, highlighting a desire to strengthen ties through sports following Fiji’s silver medal win in rugby at the Paris Olympics last month.

President Xi praised Fiji’s recent sporting successes and expressed Beijing’s commitment to promoting a China-Fiji community with a shared future amid global challenges.

Article continues after advertisement



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Chinese President Xi Jinping [Source: Chinese Embassy in Fiji/ Facebook]

Xi also underscored the aim to bring greater benefits to both nations, signalling a strong interest in furthering cooperation.