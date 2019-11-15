No Skipper Cup for Dranisinukula

Fiji Airways National 7s rep Paula Dranisinukula has made it clear that he will not be part of the Skipper Cup competition this year.

The Ra native is focusing on his recovery after sustaining an injury during the 2019/20 HSBC Sevens Series.

With the competition kicking off three weeks ago, some national 7s reps have joined various provincial teams.

The 30-year-old says he stands firm on his decision to forego the Skipper Cup competition.

“I have made my decision on that. I am still with the physio’s right now and doing rehab due to injuries.”

Dranisinukula is assisting his Army side as they prepare for the Suva club competition.

“For the time being, I am just back at the camp back on duty and just to assist the boys in getting prepared for the Escott Shield club game.”

Meanwhile, Suva players will not taking any game for granted as they prepare for round three of the Skipper competition. Suva is set to take on Nadi at Prince Charles Park on Saturday.

In other matches, Namosi will host Naitasiri Skipper/Farebrother Challenge while Lautoka will face Yasawa, with venues for both matches yet to be confirmed.

Tailevu will play Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The Namosi/Naitasiri match will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.