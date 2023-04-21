Nawai in, Baselala out for Chiefs clash

Philip Baselala and Leone Nawai.

Former Suva halfback Leone Nawai is back in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side and he’s been included in the matchday 23 against the Chiefs tonight.

Nawai has been brought in to replace youngster Phillip Baselala who is sick.

Leone Nawai has been playing in Taranaki and was part of the Drua squad last year.

Nawai will temporarily be part of the squad for the next two weeks.

The Drua faces Chiefs at 7:05 tonight and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.