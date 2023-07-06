Naitasiri keeping things simple, boost for NRU

Composure and discipline is key for Ram Sami Naitasiri as they prepare for the Skipper Cup opening match against Macuata.

Manager Ratu Sikeli Bulivecega says they’ll keep things simple, sticking to the basics and executing what they were taught in the two months of off-season training.

He says they’ve maintained the core of their squad from last year which will be complemented by a few young players.

“The message for the boys is just to maintain composure, focus on the game and do whatever is right. Come back a winner, simple as that. The Naitasiri Rugby Union also received a major boost today as Ram Sami has jumped on as the official sponsor, providing them $70,000.”

The women’s team will now be called Farm Gro Naitasiri, Under-19 girls as Wallson Premier Naitasiri and Wallson Premier Naitasiri for the U20 men’s team.

Naitasiri senior men’s will face Macuata on Saturday at 3pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

In other matches, Suva hosts Nadroga at Bidesi, Tailevu meets Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park and Nadi faces Yasawa at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch the Nadi vs Yasawa match live on FBC Sports.