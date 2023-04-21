Naisarani returns to Western Force

[Source: Western Force/ Facebook]

Fiji born former Wallabies number eight Isi Naisarani will return to the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific with the Western Force.

The Force bolstered their back-row, signing Naisarani and Carlo Tizzano.

Naisarani returns from a stint in Japan with Shizuoka Blue Revs to the club where he made his Super Rugby debut in 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

He joins immediately as he continues to return from a knee injury.

In a statement the Naqali villager from Naitasiri says he wanted to return to the Force and do his best again.

He adds that he’s got lots to give back to the Force and Australia and looking forward to being involved in the Super Rugby environment, playing good quality rugby again.

The 28-year-old has had stints at the Force and Brumbies before experiencing a breakthrough season with the Rebels in 2019, earning his Wallabies debut.

Naisarani played four games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, including starting in their quarter-final defeat to England.

The Force play the Highlanders tomorrow at 9:35pm.