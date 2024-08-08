Nabua Secondary remains in Deans competition

Nabua Secondary School will play in the Vodafone Deans competition quarter-final this weekend.

His confirmation comes following Education Minister Aseri Radrodro’s directive to allow Bucalevu College to play instead of Nabua Secondary School.

Bucalevu College’s U17 team was disqualified from the competition following allegations of using a player who also competes for their U16 team.

This afternoon, Muamua stressed that the fixture remains unchanged.

He adds that the FSSRU committee remains firm in its stance and Bucalevu College will remain out of the competition.

“I certainly believe the fixtures remain as they are and there have been no changes”.

When contacted by FBC Sports, Nabua Secondary declined to comment on the matter.

Nabua is set to face Ratu Kadavulevu School at 11:55 am on Saturday at Burkhurst Park in Suva.