More Drua players impress Raiwalui

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui is not surprised by how some of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have improved in this year’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Raiwalui who played a big role in recruiting most of the players says across the board many are stepping up.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere has really impressed the former Flying Fijians skipper after the first eight rounds along with Isoa Nasilasila, Kitione Salawa and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

Raiwalui says Ikanivere has taken his game to another level with how he plays and his leadership has improved as well.

He adds Peni Matawalu, Iosefo Masi,Frank Lomani, Selesitino Ravutaumada and Kalaveti Ravouvou are also standouts in the backline.

The national coach says when Vinaya Habosi left, there was big shoes to fill but Ravutaumada has shown he can deliver as well.

“We were looking for someone to step up into that space and I think Selestino has really gotten better and better as the weeks gone by, I can name a number of people that have stepped up but it’s really good across the board you can see that there’re some really good players stepping up and showing form this year.”

Our Drua will face the Chiefs at 7:05 toninght and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.