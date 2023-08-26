MGM to come out stronger next year

[Source: Pawan Chand]

Despite their loss to Dawasamu Secondary School in the Raluve Weet-Bix Under-18 Competition, the head coach of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School is proud of their performance as newcomers.

Ema Sese says the players’ dedication to daily training has been touching to her.

She says the players were a bit disheartened after the loss.

“As newcomers to this competition, I am very proud of the girls, the way they have been treated from the starting until date. They have put their hearts to their training, to the past games and for today’s game.”

Although they were disheartened, Sese sees this as a new beginning rather than the end.

She says they will use this experience to prepare for a stronger showing next year.