Masi and Ravutaumada to coach Drua 7s

Olympic silver medalists Iosefo Masi and Selestino Ravutaumada will captain the Fijian Drua 7s side at the two-day Mataso 7s starting this Friday

The side will be captained by Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

Players include, Kemu Valetini, Joseva Tamani, Philip Baselala, Isikeli Rabitu, Epeli Momo, Junior Ratuva, Aisea Nawai, Isikeli Basiyalo, Isoa Tuwai, Jack Volavola, Simeli Tuiteci, Breyton, Legge, Maika Tuitubou and Ilaisa Droasese.

Fijian Drua general manager of rugby Bade Stephenson says it’s great for the Drua to be able to participate in the 7s tournament and they are thankful to the organizers for accommodating them.

He adds it will be a timely experience for the players to get some match intensity and put their skills against a field of talented local teams.

Stephenson says this is also a unique opportunity for Masi and Ravutaumada to try their hand at coaching as part of their personal growth and development while they continue their rehab from injury.

“Personal development is a big area of focus here at the Drua, and I know Masi and Stino are very excited to share their 7s knowledge with their teammates.”

Fijian Drua will be amongst 16 teams that will compete in the elite pool of the competition that is scheduled to take place on 15 and 16 November at Churchill Park in Lautoka.