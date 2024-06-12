Masi and Arei win big at Drua Awards

Swire Shipping Fiji Drua's powerhouse center, Iosefo Masi and Rooster Chicken Women’s Player of the Year Vani Arei

Swire Shipping Fiji Drua’s powerhouse center, Iosefo Masi, emerged as the star of the show, clinching not one but two prestigious awards at the Fiji Airways Drua Awards ceremony in Nadi.

The event, a beacon of glamour and recognition, honored the outstanding achievements of the Fijian Drua, marking yet another milestone in the realm of Fijian rugby.

This year’s ceremony marked a significant expansion with the inclusion of awards for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women, showcasing the growing prominence and inclusivity of the sport.

Masi’s stellar performance on the field was duly recognized as he claimed the coveted Fiji Airways Player of the Year award.

Adding to his accolades, Masi also secured the Times Sport Men’s Players Player of the Year award.

The 26 year old thanked all the supporters who turned up every time when they played especially his family.

“I thank my mom and dad for always praying for me. Every weekend, my family members for supporting me, every weekend they put a good message. And I think for my family, I think it motivates me to play my best, give my all.”

Vani Arei emerged triumphant in the Rooster Chicken Women’s Player of the Year category.

Arei says she is grateful for the season and is thankful for all the support especially from her teammates.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my mom and dad, mom and dad this award goes out to you.”

Meanwhile Anasimeci Korovata was awarded FBC’s Women’s Players’ Player of the year.

Drua halfback Peni Matawalu was honored with the ANZ Personal Development Award, highlighting the importance of holistic growth both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, Iva Sauira and Siteri Rasolea were lauded with the Punjas Community Champion Award while Fijian Drua Women’s team captain Karalaini Naisewa received the VT Solutions Fan Favorite 2024 award.

Mesake Vocevoce was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Year, and Atelaite Buna clinched the TOTALEnergies Rookie of the Year title.

Caleb Muntz was honored with the prestigious MOGUL Dausoko Award.

Drua CEO Mark Evans says it’s been a wonderful season for them but now they will have to look at the new season.

Evans stresses they are in a strong financial position.

“We have a much stronger balance sheet, and we’ve got growing cash reserves. So financially we are in a far, far stronger position than we were 12 months ago, and in another 12 months.”

The moment of the year award went to Atelaite Buna for the women’s and Kemu Valetini for the men.