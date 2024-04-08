Marist 7s helped NZ: Cama

[Source: Rugby Pass/ Facebook]

Following their Hong Kong 7s Cup win last night, All Blacks 7s coach Tomasi Cama Junior says the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s helped them big time.

New Zealand beat France 10-7 in the final.

It was Cama’s first Hong Kong title as a coach and he says it’s special as it was the last tournament to be held at Happy Valley.

It was also New Zealand’s first Cup title this season.

The All Blacks 7s legend brought the same squad to the Marist 7s last month because he knew they lacked match fitness and need to play different oppositions.

“What a better place to do that than in Fiji because the game is fast over there, different style as you can see now even when we played at the Marist tournament I can see that some of our boys lacked match fitness and it was different here this weekend so with that I thank the Marist tournament for allowing us to be there and we reaped the reward here today.”

Cama adds after the semi-final win over Australia, he knew they had to tighten up their defense.

It was a scoreless first half in the final before Scott Curry and Cody Vai scored in the second spell.

The next tournament will be held in Singapore from the 3rd to 5th of next month.