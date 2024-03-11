Lomani strives for excellence

Halfback, Frank Lomani

The 20-10 win over the Crusaders over the weekend has boosted the confidence of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the remainder of the season.

Halfback, Frank Lomani played a man-of-the-match performance, scoring a try and running 58 carries to lead the Drua to their first win this year in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Lomani says the players are always looking to improve on their previous performances, especially after losing their first two games against the Blues and Moana Pasifika.

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

“It’s always been my personal aim is to bring my A-game in every game. So turning up every week, not only on game day but in every training session every week.”

The Drua will travel to New Zealand this week to face the Chiefs on Saturday at 6.30pm at FMG Stadium in Waikato.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.