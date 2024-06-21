Koroiduadua, Naitokani in for Nadroga

Fijian Drua reps Jone Koroiduadua and Michael Naitokani are in the Nadroga match day squad for the Skipper Cup final tomorrow.

Both players will come off the bench against defending champs Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Two Drua development players Jack Volavola and Joji Kunavula are in the starting lineup.

Article continues after advertisement

Just like last weekend against Naitasiri, Kunavula will be at eight and Volavola at fullback.

Nadroga has named Nedly Grant, captain Ratu Naisa Navuma and Kilioni Tabakau in the front row.

Aporosa Matakasa and Manueli Ratuniyarawa have been retained as locks with the loose trio of Timoci Nakalevu, Sakiusa Vosayaco and Kunavula.

The coaching team is sticking with the halves combination of halfback Aminiasi Natoga and first five Joeli Baleilevuka.

Anare Tuitai who scored two tries last week is on the left wing and Manasa Levatabua on the right.

Peni Kadralevu and Apimeleki Naboleqa will be in the midfield while Volavola is at fullback.

The Skipper Cup and ANZ Marama Cup plus the Under 20 finals will also be played at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Finals will start at 9am with the Marama U20 between Suva and Nadi, before Namosi faces Suva in the senior final at 11am.

Nadroga meet Naitasiri in the Under-20 Skipper final at 1pm, while the Skipper Cup grand final between Nadroga and Suva starts at 3pm.

You can watch the senior Marama Cup final on FBC TV and Skipper Cup senior team final on FBC Sports.