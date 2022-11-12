Ireland Test a blessing for Flying Fijians

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Test against the Ireland is a blessing in disguise for the Flying Fijians.

For Ireland it may just be a Test but for the Flying Fijians, it is a chance to prove their worth against the current world number one.

Head coach Vern Cotter says every quality match and lesson learnt is a critical step towards the World Cup next year.

“The win against South Africa has given them an enormous amount of confidence and they’re barely looking at us because they have Australia the week after. For them it’s just a training session but for us, it’s a game that we can learn from, an opportunity to get better.”

Cotter says by the end of the match, they should have a better of picture of where the team is at.

The Flying Fijians will take on Ireland in front of a sellout crowd tomorrow at 1am in Dublin.