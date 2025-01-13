I'll take the blame if things go wrong: Sanday

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Rakavi Football Union Chair John Sanday says he will take full responsibility if anything goes wrong during his four-year term in office.

He acknowledges the union’s past weaknesses and assures that addressing these issues is a priority for the newly appointed board.

Sanday has also asked for understanding from the public, explaining that the board remained quiet after their appointment as they were still finding their footing and clarifying their direction.

“I think you should all be happy and should all be reassured that we’ve been working and while the holidays were on, we’ve also been at work. It has been behind the scenes and not visible but your board has been working hard and I commend them.”

The former Fiji rep says with the quality of work produced by the board, he can confidently describe it as world-class and their hard work will surely start to show results in the coming months.

Sandayadds that following their governance workshop over the weekend in Suva, the path forward has become clearer.

He says they will be announcing their plans soon.