I have been working so hard for this moment: Rere

Ropate Rere

It was an unreal moment for Ropate Rere when he was named in the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s 13-member squad for the Perth 7s this weekend.

Rere gives all credit to his family for always pushing him, hoping to see their son don the white jersey one day.

The 23-year-old farmer from Nagadoa village in Dama, Bua, felt a deep sense of emotion when he received the thrilling news that he had been chosen to represent Fiji in Australia.

“I kept telling myself that I would go and represent Fiji at the Perth 7s. Only God knows how happy I was when I received the good news. Only God knows how long I have been working toward this. I have been trying to get into the Fiji team for 4 years.”

Rere is determined to reach greater heights, wishing to take care of his family back in Vanualevu.

“My parents, especially my dad, would always advise me to work hard. In the morning when I am still sleeping, my dad would come and wake me up to go for morning runs. He would always tell me to make use of the talent God has gifted me with, which is playing rugby. I have been chasing this dream for so long as I want to get to a better place so that I can financially support my family back at home.”

Meanwhile, national coach Ben Gollings anticipates a positive showing at the Perth 7s despite being grouped in a pool of death.

The long wait has come to an end for Rere as he makes his international debut for Fiji at the Perth 7s, which kicks off on Friday.