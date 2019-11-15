Hurricanes fend off late Highlanders comeback

The Hurricanes fended off a last minute comeback from Highlanders to clinch victory in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash this afternoon.

The Wellington based side defeated the Highlanders 17-11.

TJ Perenara scored the first try for the Hurricanes after completely fooling Aaron Smith with a dramatic dummy pass.

All Blacks utility Jordie Barrett sliced through the Highlanders line before passing to Kobus Van Wyk to score their second.

Derek Flanders added the Hurricanes third try just six minutes into the second half.

The Highlanders managed a try to Aaron Smith and two penalties in the match.